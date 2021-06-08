Published: 7:23 AM June 8, 2021

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with assaults on buses in Cricklewood - Credit: Met Police

Police have released an image of a man they wish to after a woman had a drink poured over her and a passenger was robbed on two buses in Cricklewood.

On April 20 around 12.45pm a woman, aged in her 20s, was on the top desk of a route 332 bus outside Cricklewood bus garage.

A man approached her and, without warning, shouted at her and threw a drink he was holding over her before getting off the bus, Scotland Yard said.

Around 15 minutes later on another route 332 bus in Alder Grove, the same man approached another man who was sitting on the top deck.

The suspect intimated he had a knife, made verbal threats and demanded the man hand over his mobile phone and then left the bus, police said.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described as black, of large build, approximately 6ft 2inches tall with a beard.

He was wearing a long black coat, a red and white scarf and was carrying a backpack.

PC Matt Cannon of the Brent Safer Transport Team said: “Thankfully no-one was physically hurt but both victims were left understandably shaken by these incidents.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises this man to get in contact with police immediately.

"Also, if you were on either bus and witnessed what happened then please get in touch as your information could help progress this investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4855/20Apr. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.