Woman in court on murder charge after pensioner found decapitated
A Brondesbury woman has appeared in court charged with killing a Wembley pensioner, who was found decapitated.
Mee Kuen Chong, 67, known to friends as Deborah, was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11.
Mrs Chong, who was originally from Malaysia, had lived in Wembley for more than 30 years.
On June 27, her decapitated body was found located in a wooded area in Salcombe.
An initial post-mortem examination failed to establish the cause of her death.
Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, was charged with her murder.
Mitchell appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey by video link on Tuesday (July 13) from Bronzefield prison.
She spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth.
Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for September 28 and remanded the defendant into custody.
Additional reporting by Emily Pinnick, PA