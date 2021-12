Brent woman Ashley Hall has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker at a Walm Lane pub - Credit: Met

A woman has allegedly assaulted an emergency worker at a Willesden pub.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to an assault at a pub in Walm Lane at about 10.42pm on Tuesday (December 7).

Ashley Hall, 34, of Granville Road in Kilburn, was charged yesterday - December 8 - with four counts of common assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage.

She has been bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 29.

A 32-year-old man - arrested on suspicion of common assault and assaulting an emergency worker with intent to resist - remains in custody.