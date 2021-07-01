Published: 12:14 PM July 1, 2021

Andre Sinclair, Ashley King, 23, and Layla DaSilva, carried out a string of violent robberies - Credit: Met Police

Three Brent thieves who carried out a string of "sinister" violent watch robberies in Childs Hill have been jailed for a total of 26 years.

Andre Sinclair, 33, of South Way, Wembley, was sentenced to 11 years, nine months in jail.

Ashley King, 23, of Teignmouth Road, Kilburn, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years and Layla DaSilva, 33, also of South Way, was sentenced to four years, nine months.

Andre Sinclair, from Wembley - Credit: Met Police

They were sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on June 25 having previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Det Con Matt Corbin said: “Sinclair, King and DaSilva hatched a sinister plan to lure individuals to a secluded address in order to steal their high-value watches.

You may also want to watch:

“They had no qualms about threatening their victims with weapons or assaulting them in order to achieve their aim.

“The sentences handed to these individuals reflect the seriousness of the crimes and we are pleased they are now behind bars for a significant amount of time and unable to cause further harm."

Between December 11 2019 and January 16 2020, the group contacted six men who had listed their high-value watches for sale online, Scotland Yard said.

DaSilva posed as the ‘buyer’ of the watch and arranged to meet the sellers at a public place in Golders Green.

But at the last minute she'd make an excuse and change the location to a nearby secluded spot in Childs Hill where King and Sinclair would be waiting.

Layla DaSilva, from Wembley - Credit: Met Police

On December 11, they pushed a 35-year-old man to the floor and stole his bag, containing the watch. He was treated for a cut on his elbow.

Two days later a man, 22, was confronted by Sinclair and King brandishing a crowbar and a knife. No watch was stolen but the victim suffered minor bruising.

On December 22 they punched their 39-year-old victim in the face and hit him in the leg with a hammer before stealing his watch.

A 25-year-old was confronted with a gun and his bag stolen on January 2 2020.

A man, aged 28, was threatened with a gun and punched in the face before having his watch stolen on January 10.

Six days later a 29-year-old man was hit with a gun and punched in the face before having his watch stolen.

Police arrested the thugs after reviewing who had accessed the adverts online, as well as scouring CCTV.

Analysis of their phones showed that they had been discussing and planning the robberies before they happened and had taken photos of their stolen property.

Det Con Corbin, added: “We hope that this also acts as a reminder to anyone selling high-value goods online to take care when meeting with buyers and stick to public places where possible.”