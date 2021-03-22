Schoolgirls in Brent urged to travel in groups when walking home

Published: 11:54 AM March 22, 2021

Police are urging schoolgirls in Brent to walk home in groups where possible and not to engage with unknown men or curb crawlers. Picture: PA/Jacob King - Credit: PA/Jacob King

Schoolgirls in Brent and Harrow are being urged to "stay safe and be vigilant" as a man is approaching pupils who are on their own.

Police are linking two incidents in the last week where an unidentified male has approached schoolgirls walking home on their own..

Officers said in a Nextdoor online group community post the description of the man "is vague at this time" but is white and about 25 years old.

A spokesperson said: "The two incidents are being considered as linked."

Police advise girls to travel in groups where possible and stick to busy roads.

Pupils should ensure they keep charged mobile phones with them and inform family and friends when leaving school so that they will have an idea of when to expect them when they get home.

Students are urged not engage with strangers who approach them.

"They should run away and call 999 immediately if they fear for their safety," police added.

"Police should be contacted as soon as possible so that the circumstances can be investigated at the earliest opportunity."

"If any direct contact is made with clothing then keep this as there may be forensic opportunities for the police to progress."