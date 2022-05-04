A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty after being charged with sexual assault - Credit: Archant

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty.

Pc Joseph Demir, attached to the North West basic command unit, allegedly committed the offence on March 10, 2020 when he was a student officer at Hendon Training School.

The allegation was reported on July 1, 2020; following an investigation by the Met's directorate of professional standards, Pc Demir was charged with sexual assault on March 9 this year.

Pc Demir is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court for trial on May 26.

He has been released on conditional bail.

The officer is still serving and remains on restricted duties while court proceedings progress.

A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded.