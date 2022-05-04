News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Trial date set as Met officer pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Holly Chant

Published: 12:46 PM May 4, 2022
Updated: 1:17 PM May 4, 2022
Paul Summerson, 43, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Met Police

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty after being charged with sexual assault - Credit: Archant

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty. 

Pc Joseph Demir, attached to the North West basic command unit, allegedly committed the offence on March 10, 2020 when he was a student officer at Hendon Training School. 

The allegation was reported on July 1, 2020; following an investigation by the Met's directorate of professional standards, Pc Demir was charged with sexual assault on March 9 this year.

Pc Demir is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court for trial on May 26.

He has been released on conditional bail. 

The officer is still serving and remains on restricted duties while court proceedings progress.

A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded.

Metropolitan Police
London Live News
Women's Safety
Brent News
North London News
North West London News

