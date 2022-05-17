Two "extremely dangerous" men from Brent have been convicted after a 17-year-old girl was kidnapped, assaulted with nunchucks and repeatedly raped.

Police say the Ipswich girl had been groomed and exploited as part of a county lines operation supplying drugs to the Suffolk town from London.

Abdul Howe of Fortunegate Road, Harlesden and Ajani Williams of Keslake Road, Queens Park - both aged 21 - were found guilty of numerous offences following an eight-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Howe was convicted of two counts of kidnap, seven of rape, two of actual bodily harm and one count each of possession of an item with a blade or point, sexual assault by penetration, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Williams was found guilty of false imprisonment, actual bodily harm, perverting the course of justice and five counts of rape.

He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

DC Tony Larkin, who led the investigation, said: "The offences committed by these men against a vulnerable teenage girl are abhorrent and her account is one of the most distressing I have ever heard.

"The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery, from initially coming forward and reporting what had happened to providing the vital evidence which secured today’s verdicts."

The girl, then aged 17, went to Lewisham police station in September 2020 to report she had been kidnapped and raped.

She told officers that Howe - who she initially came in contact with over social media before meeting him in London - had taken her from her home in Ipswich.

The nunchucks used to assault the girl were found during searches of the hostel in Ipswich - Credit: Met Police

She was assaulted with nunchucks and raped at a nearby hostel before Howe forced her to travel to an address in Hammersmith where his friend, Williams, was waiting.

Police say the pair repeatedly raped and assaulted her over the course of two days.

They allowed her to leave after forcing her to record a voice note saying she had consented to sex.

The Hammersmith address was identified by the victim but was vacant when officers arrived.

Police were provided with an image of a man who rented out the room, who was identified as Howe.

He was found at a linked address two days later where he was arrested and charged.

The Met says a fingermark located at the crime scene in Hammersmith was found to be a match to Williams.

Despite going on the run, Williams was tracked down at a Bayswater hotel in late October where he was arrested in possession of cannabis with an estimated street value of £7,500.