'Abhorrent': Jailed for kidnapping and rape of teenager

Two men involved in the kidnap, rape and assault of a 17-year-old girl have been sentenced to a total of 37 years imprisonment.

Abdul Howe, 22, of Fortunegate Road, Harlesden, was convicted of two counts of kidnap, seven counts of rape, one count of possession of an item with a blade or point, one count of sexual assault by penetration, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of actual bodily harm and one count of perverting the course of justice.

He was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, September 30 to 20 years and eight months imprisonment.

His friend Ajani Williams, 21, of Keslake Road, Kensal Rise, was convicted of false imprisonment, actual bodily harm, five counts of rape and one count of perverting the course of justice. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

He was sentenced to 16 years and four months imprisonment.

DC Tony Larkin, who led the investigation, said: “The offences committed by these men against a vulnerable teenage girl are abhorrent and her account is one of the most distressing I have ever heard.

“They are extremely dangerous individuals and our city will be safer now they are off our streets.

“The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery, from initially coming forward and reporting what had happened to providing the vital evidence which secured today’s verdicts. We hope this shows how seriously we take allegations of this nature and that we will provide support at every step of the way to ensure justice is served.”

The work to identify those responsible and gather the evidence that led to their conviction spanned two cities and was the result of a Met-wide effort co-ordinated by the Central West Public Protection Unit, which covers Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea.