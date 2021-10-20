Boys, 14, charged with assaulting community officer

Published: 7:34 AM October 20, 2021

Two teenage boys have been charged with assaulting a police community support officer in Wembley.

The boys, both 14, were arrested following an incident in Bridge Road on the afternoon of Monday, October 18.

They have since been charged with assault on an emergency worker and are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 3.

The officer involved, who was on duty at the time, was not seriously injured and is being provided with welfare support, according to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.