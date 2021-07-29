Published: 5:17 PM July 29, 2021

A teenage boy has been jailed for a minimum 16 years for the "needless and senseless" murder of a 17-year-old after a row over payment for drugs.

Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew was stabbed in the stomach, close to the underpass leading to Northwick Park Underground Station on November 12 last year.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday (July 29).

He was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 16 years, having been found guilty of murder at the same court on June 17.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Jamalie’s grieving mother said: “Jamalie was the most loving and caring son and brother.

"He was happy and a joy to be around. He was polite and kind and I was so proud to call him my son.

"He was never violent, hurtful or bad to anyone. He would always see the best in everyone and was fiercely loyal to his family.

"He was forgiving in nature."

She said her son played football and was part of his school's football league.

He was musically gifted, she said, and played the guitar and the keyboard.

"He had asked for a bass guitar for his 18th birthday which was only twelve days after his senseless murder," she said.

"I’m grateful I have videos of Jamalie playing the guitar. Although sad, I find comfort watching them."

The court heard that Jamalie, who lived in Brent, left college to meet a friend on November 12 and then headed to Northwick Park at 3.35pm.

Jamalie's friend had received a phone call from an unknown number asking to meet him to buy some cannabis. The caller was the 16-year-old defendant.

Once in the park, Jamalie and his friend approached the boy. The friend handed over a number of bags of cannabis but the defendant then refused to hand over any money.

Instead he drew a knife from a black sheath which was hidden under his clothing to threaten both boys.

Jamalie drew a copper pipe that he had in his bag to defend himself but was then stabbed in the abdomen and the right shin by the defendant.

Witnesses told the court that Jamalie was hunched over holding his stomach and made it only a short distance before collapsing.

Emergency services arrived swiftly but despite their efforts, Jamalie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendant walked off after the stabbing and officers immediately started the search for him.

They initially caught up with him in Stonebridge but he ran on to a railway line to avoid police, dropping his school ID card and mobile phone, which was later linked to him.

Four days later he handed himself in at Colindale Police Station and was arrested.

CCTV enquiries and phone data showed the defendant had been in the area twenty minutes before the stabbing and had boasted over text that he was planning to rob Jamalie's friend for cannabis.

CCTV showed the entire attack on Jamalie, from the defendant arriving in the park to the three boys meeting and the fight that then ensued.

Det Chf Insp Linda Bradley said: “No family should have to go through such a needless and senseless loss, especially in such horrific circumstances.

"This was made worse still by the not guilty plea entered by the defendant who, despite the overwhelming evidence against him, made the family endure the trial process.

“Today’s sentencing is the result of a meticulous and diligent investigation by my officers and I thank them for their commitment to getting justice for Jamalie and his family.

"I am proud that their efforts were recognised by Judge Dean, presiding, who awarded Judge's Commendations to Detective Sergeant Okiki Okunola and Detective Constable Atiq Haque for their efforts.”