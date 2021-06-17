Teenager convicted of murdering Jamalie Deacon Matthew in Northwick Park

Published: 6:12 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 6:23 PM June 17, 2021

A teenage boy has been convicted of the "needless and tragic" murder of a 17-year-old following a row over payment for drugs.

Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew was stabbed close to the underpass leading to Northwick Park Underground Station on November 12 last year.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murdering Jamalie on Thursday (June 17) at Harrow Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a pointed and bladed article at the start of the trial.

Sixteen years-old at the time of the killing, he will be sentenced at the same court on July 29.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard how Jamalie, who lived in Brent, had left college to meet a friend on November 12 and then headed to Northwick Park at 1.35pm.

His friend had received a phone call from an unknown number asking to meet him to buy some cannabis. It is now known that the caller was the defendant.

Once in the park Jamalie and his friend approached the defendant at which point, the friend handed over a number of bags of cannabis, Scotland Yard said.

The defendant then refused to hand over any money.

Instead he drew a knife from a black sheath, which was hidden under his clothing to threaten both boys.

Jamalie drew a copper pipe he had in his bag to defend himself but he was stabbed in the abdomen and the right shin by the defendant in the process.

Witnesses told the court that Jamalie was hunched over holding his stomach and barely made it a short distance before collapsing.

Emergency services arrived quickly but despite their best efforts Jamalie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendant walked off after the stabbing and officers immediately started the search for him.

They caught up with him in Stonebridge, however the 16-year-old ran on to a railway line to avoid police.

He threw away his school ID card and mobile phone later found by officers.

Four days later he handed himself in at Colindale Police Station and was arrested.

CCTV and phone work revealed the boy had been in the area twenty minutes before the stabbing and had boasted over text that he was planning to rob Jamalie's friend for cannabis.

Det Insp Harbir Kooner said: “This was a needless and tragic killing of a young boy. A terrible loss of life over an argument that should never have taken place.

“I would like to thank the officers who worked tirelessly to get justice for Jamalie and his family.

"It was the fast time work of the team that lead to the subject handing himself in and identifying him at the scene which was fundamental to the case.

"No family should have to go through what Jamalie’s have and my thoughts continue to be with them as this case comes to a close.”