Bhoniefas Rexson who stabbed Gedeon Ngwendema to death at Brent Cross shopping centre - Credit: Met Police

A teenage rapper has been sent to prison for killing a gang rival at Brent Cross shopping centre.

Bhoniefas Rexson, 19, of Buck Lane in Kingsbury, stabbed Gedeon Ngwendema in the chest on May 4 last year.

Gedeon Ngwendema, who was stabbed to death at Brent Cross shopping centre by Bhoniefas Rexson - Credit: Met Police

Rexson had been due to go on trial for the murder of the 21-year-old, but the “committed” gang member admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.

He was jailed at the Old Bailey today - March 16 - for 14 years, with a further four to be served on extended licence.

A 10-month custodial sentence, imposed for possession of the blade, is to run concurrently.

Rexson had previous convictions for robbery and having a lock-knife and Rambo-style blade, the court was told.

At the time of the killing, he was also on police bail on suspicion of murder.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC said the “appalling” violence - carried out in front of adults and children at Brent Cross - came after Rexson told a friend at Wormwood Scrubs prison that he was looking for a knife “for the ride”.

The teenager searched the internet for a shop selling knives and, less than 35 minutes later, had one tucked into his tracksuit bottoms in the busy shopping centre.

He came across the victim, who was associated with a rival gang, "by chance" outside a JD Sports shop.

During a brief confrontation, Gedeon was stabbed in the chest, with the blade piercing his heart.

The 21-year-old collapsed on the concourse, where he died.

Following Rexson's arrest, he dropped the 6cm-long lock-knife down a drain at a police station, from where it was later recovered.

Judge Leonard said Rexson was a “committed and active” member of Thugs For Life and operated the gang’s Instagram account, which featured people with guns.

He also ran a Snapchat account, and featured as a named artist in YouTube music videos.

Statements from the victim's family described him as having a “heart of gold”.

Rexson admitted manslaughter by loss of control, claiming he was in fear of being attacked.

Judge Leonard told him: “I accept you have been subject to attacks in the past with serious violence – this is inevitable as a gang member.

“There is no evidence the deceased was responsible for that violence.”

The judge ordered a charge of murder to lie on court file, after the lesser plea was accepted by the Crown.