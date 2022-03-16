News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
‘Committed’ gang member jailed for Brent Cross shopping centre killing

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:07 PM March 16, 2022
Bhoniefas Rexson who stabbed Gedeon Ngwendema to death at Brent Cross shopping centre

A teenage rapper has been sent to prison for killing a gang rival at Brent Cross shopping centre.

Bhoniefas Rexson, 19, of Buck Lane in Kingsbury, stabbed Gedeon Ngwendema in the chest on May 4 last year.

Gedeon Ngwendema, who was stabbed to death at Brent Cross shopping centre by Bhoniefas Rexson

Rexson had been due to go on trial for the murder of the 21-year-old, but the “committed” gang member admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.

He was jailed at the Old Bailey today - March 16 - for 14 years, with a further four to be served on extended licence.

A 10-month custodial sentence, imposed for possession of the blade, is to run concurrently.

Rexson had previous convictions for robbery and having a lock-knife and Rambo-style blade, the court was told.

At the time of the killing, he was also on police bail on suspicion of murder.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC said the “appalling” violence - carried out in front of adults and children at Brent Cross - came after Rexson told a friend at Wormwood Scrubs prison that he was looking for a knife “for the ride”.

The teenager searched the internet for a shop selling knives and, less than 35 minutes later, had one tucked into his tracksuit bottoms in the busy shopping centre.

He came across the victim, who was associated with a rival gang, "by chance" outside a JD Sports shop.

During a brief confrontation, Gedeon was stabbed in the chest, with the blade piercing his heart.

The 21-year-old collapsed on the concourse, where he died.

Following Rexson's arrest, he dropped the 6cm-long lock-knife down a drain at a police station, from where it was later recovered.

Judge Leonard said Rexson was a “committed and active” member of Thugs For Life and operated the gang’s Instagram account, which featured people with guns.

He also ran a Snapchat account, and featured as a named artist in YouTube music videos.

Statements from the victim's family described him as having a “heart of gold”.

Rexson admitted manslaughter by loss of control, claiming he was in fear of being attacked.

Judge Leonard told him: “I accept you have been subject to attacks in the past with serious violence – this is inevitable as a gang member.

“There is no evidence the deceased was responsible for that violence.”

The judge ordered a charge of murder to lie on court file, after the lesser plea was accepted by the Crown.

