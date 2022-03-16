‘Committed’ gang member jailed for Brent Cross shopping centre killing
- Credit: Met Police
A teenage rapper has been sent to prison for killing a gang rival at Brent Cross shopping centre.
Bhoniefas Rexson, 19, of Buck Lane in Kingsbury, stabbed Gedeon Ngwendema in the chest on May 4 last year.
Rexson had been due to go on trial for the murder of the 21-year-old, but the “committed” gang member admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.
He was jailed at the Old Bailey today - March 16 - for 14 years, with a further four to be served on extended licence.
A 10-month custodial sentence, imposed for possession of the blade, is to run concurrently.
Rexson had previous convictions for robbery and having a lock-knife and Rambo-style blade, the court was told.
At the time of the killing, he was also on police bail on suspicion of murder.
Judge Anthony Leonard QC said the “appalling” violence - carried out in front of adults and children at Brent Cross - came after Rexson told a friend at Wormwood Scrubs prison that he was looking for a knife “for the ride”.
The teenager searched the internet for a shop selling knives and, less than 35 minutes later, had one tucked into his tracksuit bottoms in the busy shopping centre.
He came across the victim, who was associated with a rival gang, "by chance" outside a JD Sports shop.
During a brief confrontation, Gedeon was stabbed in the chest, with the blade piercing his heart.
The 21-year-old collapsed on the concourse, where he died.
Following Rexson's arrest, he dropped the 6cm-long lock-knife down a drain at a police station, from where it was later recovered.
Judge Leonard said Rexson was a “committed and active” member of Thugs For Life and operated the gang’s Instagram account, which featured people with guns.
He also ran a Snapchat account, and featured as a named artist in YouTube music videos.
Statements from the victim's family described him as having a “heart of gold”.
Rexson admitted manslaughter by loss of control, claiming he was in fear of being attacked.
Judge Leonard told him: “I accept you have been subject to attacks in the past with serious violence – this is inevitable as a gang member.
“There is no evidence the deceased was responsible for that violence.”
The judge ordered a charge of murder to lie on court file, after the lesser plea was accepted by the Crown.