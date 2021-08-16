News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn robbery: CCTV images released after bag snatched from woman, 80

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:19 AM August 16, 2021    Updated: 8:48 AM August 16, 2021
Detectives are appealing for help to identify three men after a bag containing sentimental items was snatched from the shoulder of an 80-year-old woman in Kilburn.

The victim was walking along Brondesbury Road when a man tried to take her bag from her shoulder at 1.10pm on Sunday, May 30.

She managed to hold on to it until the strap broke, and he ran off with it towards Christchurch Avenue where he was picked up by a blue car containing two further men and a teenage boy, according to Scotland Yard.

Detectives investigating the robbery have released images of three men captured inside two shops in Church Road where the victim’s bank cards were used, who they want to speak to about the incident. 

Det Const Goran Divkovic, from Brent's policing team, said: “This was a cowardly crime committed against an innocent woman who was going about her day.

“Although she didn't suffer any serious injuries, the effects of being a victim of robbery run far deeper than a loss of cash or personal belongings, which in this case, included items of deep sentimental value.

"I urge anyone who can name these men to contact police without delay.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 391/30May. 

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jacob Ranson
Jon King
Nathalie Raffray
Nathalie Raffray