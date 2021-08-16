Kilburn robbery: CCTV images released after bag snatched from woman, 80
- Credit: Met Police
Detectives are appealing for help to identify three men after a bag containing sentimental items was snatched from the shoulder of an 80-year-old woman in Kilburn.
The victim was walking along Brondesbury Road when a man tried to take her bag from her shoulder at 1.10pm on Sunday, May 30.
She managed to hold on to it until the strap broke, and he ran off with it towards Christchurch Avenue where he was picked up by a blue car containing two further men and a teenage boy, according to Scotland Yard.
Detectives investigating the robbery have released images of three men captured inside two shops in Church Road where the victim’s bank cards were used, who they want to speak to about the incident.
Det Const Goran Divkovic, from Brent's policing team, said: “This was a cowardly crime committed against an innocent woman who was going about her day.
You may also want to watch:
“Although she didn't suffer any serious injuries, the effects of being a victim of robbery run far deeper than a loss of cash or personal belongings, which in this case, included items of deep sentimental value.
"I urge anyone who can name these men to contact police without delay.”
Most Read
- 1 Harlesden rapper Nines admits drug dealing and money laundering
- 2 Man and teenage girl arrested after guns found in Church End and Roundwood
- 3 Wembley and Willesden road closures among Brent works – August 16-18
- 4 Stonebridge woman was "spied upon" before death in arson attack
- 5 Brent man convicted of murder after Christmas stabbing in Knightsbridge
- 6 Ground floor of restaurant alight as fire crews tackle blaze in Wembley
- 7 St Raphael's Estate regeneration abandoned as 'unaffordable'
- 8 Teenager dies after moped crash in Church End
- 9 A Level Results 2021 Live: Top grades throughout Brent
- 10 Catholic secondary school in Harlesden changes name after 133 years
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 391/30May.
To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.