An attempted abduction took place outside St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School on Friday (November 26) - Credit: Google Maps

Pupils at a Willesden primary school have been warned to be careful following an attempted abduction.

The parents of pupils at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School were alerted to the incident - which took place last Friday - in a letter seen by this newspaper.

In the letter, headmistress Dawn Titus explained that two children were approached suspiciously on the afternoon of November 26.

The pair were approached by a man in a van on Brownlow Road after leaving the Goodson Road school.

He told the children that he "knew their mother" and they should go with him, according to the head.

The children "responded appropriately" by running towards their parents who were waiting to meet them further up the road.

Mrs Titus said the police were informed immediately and began an investigation.

"While these types of events are thankfully rare, it is important to remind children how to respond if they are in this situation," she wrote.

The school has reminded children that they should return to the school if this happens, or go to the "nearest safe place".

The Met Police has been contacted for comment.