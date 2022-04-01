The Asda in Forty Lane, Wembley where a man in his 20s was stabbed and seriously injured - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested over a "shocking" stabbing at Wembley Asda, which left a man with serious injuries.

The victim, aged in his 20s, remains in hospital following the attack in Forty Lane just before 5.30pm on March 24.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday - March 30 - on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was taken to a north London police station, and bailed to return later this month.

A crime scene still remains in place, one week on from the incident.

DC Dawid Ratajczak, from Wembley CID, said: "Despite the arrest I am still keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage.”

He thanked everyone who has already come forward about the "shocking incident", adding: “The victim’s injuries are not life threatening, however they were serious and he remains in hospital receiving treatment.

“We are aware that this violent incident will send shockwaves through the local community and residents can expect to see a continued increased police presence in area while we continue with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5453/24Mar or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.