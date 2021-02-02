Appeal to find Kilburn man's family 38 years after his murder
Police have made an arrest in the investigation of a man killed in Kilburn in 1983 and have refreshed their appeal for his next of kin.
In December 1983, Christopher Ainscough was found dead inside his home in Windmill Court, Shoot-Up Hill.
Police believed the 50-year-old had been attacked sometime between December 2 and 5.
Christopher had suffered significant head injuries, Scotland Yard said.
An investigation was launched but his attacker was never identified.
At the time, officers attempted to trace and inform next of kin but were not successful.
The investigation into Christopher’s murder was reopened after someone attended a police station towards the end of 2020, claiming to have knowledge of the incident.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder today (February 2) and remains in custody at a south London police station.
Det Ch Insp Simon Harding of the Met's specialist crime command said: “If you knew Christopher or his family circumstances, then please get in touch – we want to let his family know that Christopher remains at the centre of our thoughts and we are doing all we can to get justice for him and his loved ones.”
Anyone who can help should call the incident room on 020 8721 4205.