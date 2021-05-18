Teenager jailed after robbing sex worker at knifepoint

Published: 3:46 PM May 18, 2021

A teenager has been jailed for five years after robbing a sex worker at knifepoint in the Kilburn/Maida Vale area.

Muhammed Rashiq, 19, of Mildred Avenue, Watford, arranged via phone, to visit a sex worker at an address in W9, Scotland Yard said.

On December 30 at around 11.40pm Rashiq and another man, both wearing Covid masks, forcibly entered the property armed with large knives.

"The robbery was disrupted by another person at the property who pretended to call the police and the men fled with the woman’s iPhone," a police spokesperson said.

Police found the telephone number used to book the appointment and identified Muhammed Rashiq as a suspect.

He was then picked out by the victim on an ID parade and the box belonging to a telephone linked to the offence was found at his address. He initially denied the robbery, but subsequently admitted it at a preliminary court hearing.

He was sentenced to five years and three months' in custody at Southwark Crown Court on May 13.

DC Ben Lovatt, of Central West Robbery Squad, said: “This was a frightening attack on a young woman.

“We are absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls, working tirelessly to target the perpetrators, prioritising action against sexual and violent, predatory offenders.

“We want all women and girls to feel safe anywhere in London and have the confidence to come to us when they are not.’’