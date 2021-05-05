Video

Published: 1:19 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 1:24 PM May 5, 2021

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify after an unprovoked assault in Wembley.

On Monday, February 15 at 4.15pm a husband and wife were walking on Fernwood Avenue when an unknown man approached the couple and struck the man in the face.

The victim, who is in his 40s, fell to the floor from the impact of the blow, Scotland Yard said.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Chaplin Road, closely followed by the couple, who initially attempted to pursue him.

However the suspect produced a large knife which he pointed in the direction of the victim and began chasing him in the opposite direction back down Chaplin Road.

After a chase, lasting around one minute, the suspect disappeared and the victim called the police.

The man is described as black, aged approximately 25 years old, around 6ft tall and of a slim build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, navy blue joggers and black trainers.

PC Catherine Brady, from the North West Command Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in or driving through the area on Monday, 15 February who may have seen a man fitting this description to please get in touch.

“Any further footage from home security cameras or dash cams may help us to identify this man and hold him accountable for his violent actions that afternoon.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6014/15FEB21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.