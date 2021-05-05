News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Video

Wembley attacker draws large knife after being chased by victims

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:19 PM May 5, 2021    Updated: 1:24 PM May 5, 2021
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will deliver

A disproportionate amountof patients from Black/African/Caribbean heritage are being detained under the Mental Health Act - Credit: PA

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify after an unprovoked assault in Wembley.

On Monday, February 15 at 4.15pm a husband and wife were walking on Fernwood Avenue when an unknown man approached the couple and struck the man in the face.

The victim, who is in his 40s, fell to the floor from the impact of the blow, Scotland Yard said.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Chaplin Road, closely followed by the couple, who initially attempted to pursue him.

However the suspect produced a large knife which he pointed in the direction of the victim and began chasing him in the opposite direction back down Chaplin Road.

After a chase, lasting around one minute, the suspect disappeared and the victim called the police.

The man is described as black, aged approximately 25 years old, around 6ft tall and of a slim build.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man appears in court charged with the murder of Michael Fadayomi in Willesden
  2. 2 Habitual Harlesden car thief jailed for six months after stealing 11 vehicles
  3. 3 Willesden murder investigation: 'Horrified onlookers' watched on as man stabbed in High Road
  1. 4 Cycle challenge at Neasden Temple raises thousands for India
  2. 5 Man stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre
  3. 6 Man, 40, stabbed to death in Willesden
  4. 7 Football supporters' group creates new Wembeerly IPA
  5. 8 Election 2021: All the candidates for mayor of London
  6. 9 What can open in Brent when lockdown eases on May 17?
  7. 10 Wembley teenager charged with murdering Ahmed Baker

He was wearing a black hoodie, navy blue joggers and black trainers.

PC Catherine Brady, from the North West Command Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in or driving through the area on Monday, 15 February who may have seen a man fitting this description to please get in touch.

“Any further footage from home security cameras or dash cams may help us to identify this man and hold him accountable for his violent actions that afternoon.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6014/15FEB21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Brent News
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stanley Avenue mosque

Planning and Development

Wembley mosque operates due to lack of 'challenge or complaint'

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
Rishi Sunak enjoys a hair cut at Chop Chop London, Wembley Park

Lockdown Easing

Rishi Sunak MP has 'overdue' hair cut at Chop-Chop in Wembley Park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Family living in poor housing, Harlesden Gardens: Raif Rexhepi (father), Raif Rexhepi (Baby - 10 mon

Housing

'We are living like animals' says Harlesden family

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A man is due in court on assault charges in Neasden

Woman jailed after attacking disabled Harlesden man

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon