Large amount of cash stolen from elderly man by Wembley pickpockets

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:42 AM July 13, 2022
Police want to identify these three people after a large amount of cash was reportedly stolen from an elderly man in Wembley

Police want to identify these three people after a large amount of cash was reportedly stolen from an elderly man in Wembley - Credit: Met Police

A large amount of cash was stolen from an elderly man by a team of pickpockets in Wembley, police say.

Police have released images of three people they want to identify following the incident around 12.20pm on May 3.

The 76-year-old victim was reportedly followed into a bank on Harrow Road, where he withdrew the cash to pay his plumber.

He then walked to the bus stop outside KFC on High Road and attempted to board a Route 18 bus.

Police say a team of pickpockets then worked together to block people from boarding the bus as two females stole the cash from the victim before running off.

Anyone who recognises any of the people pictured is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing reference number CAD 5664/12Jul.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

