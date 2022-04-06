A man police would like to speak with in relation to the incident on Watford Road - Credit: Met Police

An abusive passenger broke the driver’s security screen after striking it several times on an early morning bus service, police say.

The Met has released CCTV images of a man they want to identify and speak with following the "entirely unprovoked" incident around 2am on November 21 last year.

A passenger reportedly boarded a bus and became verbally abusive towards the driver whilst they were on Watford Road.

The man was said to have also broken the security screen protecting the driver, who was not injured.

PC Kevin Creeden said: “This was an entirely unprovoked incident on a bus driver simply doing his job.

"We believe the man may have injured his hand whilst causing criminal damage to the bus."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number CAD 1099/21Nov21.