Amine Laouar, 21, of Oxford Place, Brent, was convicted of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent at the Old Bailey - Credit: Met Police

A man who randomly stabbed three men in separate attacks in Neasden has been found guilty of murder.

Amine Laouar, 21, of Oxford Place, Brent, was also convicted of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent at the Old Bailey this afternoon - Tuesday, July 26.

Delivery driver Leon Street had just gone to the shops near his home when he was set upon in Neasden Lane North at about 9.30pm on January 11 last year.

Murder victim Leon Street - Credit: Met Police

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC said Mr Street was stabbed repeatedly near to the junction with Press Road, first while he was standing and then after he fell to the ground.

He managed to get back to his home nearby, despite suffering five stab wounds to his chest, and injuries to his hands and leg, before collapsing on his doorstep in front of his partner.

Paramedics tried to save his life, but the 48-year-old father and step-grandfather was pronounced dead an hour later at the scene.

Minutes before the attack on Mr Street, a 32-year-old man had been targeted just 150 metres away - also while walking along Neasden Lane North.

Laouar ran up behind him and stabbed him in the back, penetrating his lung, and was “very fortunate” to have survived, jurors heard.

Because of the similarities between the two stabbings, the investigations were linked and detectives began urgent enquiries to track down the person responsible.

Six days later, on the morning of Sunday January 17, Laouar struck again, and stabbed a 47-year-old man several times as he passed the exact spot where the first victim had been attacked.

He was also caught unawares, with Laouar running up and stabbing him in the back.

He suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs and was also “very lucky” to survive.

Laouar was identified as a suspect from CCTV recovered following the third attack, and the knife used in the third attack was found in his wardrobe.

DI Tom Williams, from the Met's specialist crime command, said: "Laouar carried out a series of terrifying and totally random attacks on three innocent men who he hadn't met before.

"Tragically, his actions resulted in the death of a much-loved man who was only out that night to buy food for him and his girlfriend.

"My thoughts remain with her and the rest of Leon's family."

Laouar will be sentenced at the Old Bailey at a later date.