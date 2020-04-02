Zombie knife and firearms found in police raid on car in Willesden High Road
PUBLISHED: 14:45 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 02 April 2020
Archant
Five men have been arrested after a cache of firearms and a “zombie knife” were recovered when armed police swooped on a car in Willesden on Thursday morning.
Firearms officers stopped the vehicle in the High Road at 9.50am.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Armed police officers, acting on intelligence, stopped a vehicle in High Road, Willesden, NW10.
“Officers discovered firearms, ammunition, and a zombie knife in the vehicle. Five men, no further details, were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms.”
The five men, who were taken to a north-west london police station, remain in custody.
A “zombie knife” is a kind of blade, usually with a serrated edge, often emblazoned with iconography suggesting it can be used for extreme violence.