Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden
PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 04 May 2020
A 13-year-old girl is among three people arrested after a woman was stabbed and critically injured in Neasden.
Emergency services were called to Lawrence Way at 11.30pm on Saturday to reports of fighting in the street.
A young woman in her 20s was found with slash injuries to her abdomen, police said.
She was taken to hospital where her condition is critical but stable.
On May 3 three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 31-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old girl are all currently in custody.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue, led by North West CID.Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 8620/2.
