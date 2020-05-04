Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A 13-year-old girl is among three people arrested after a woman was stabbed and critically injured in Neasden.

#Brent

1/2: BREAKING: A young woman in her 20s is fighting for her life in hospital after suffering slash wounds to her abdomen.



Met Police say they were called to Lawrence Way in #Neasden, #NW10, at 11:30 last night to reports of people fighting in the street. pic.twitter.com/F5egWplTbQ — London 999 Feed (@999London) May 3, 2020

Emergency services were called to Lawrence Way at 11.30pm on Saturday to reports of fighting in the street.

A young woman in her 20s was found with slash injuries to her abdomen, police said.

She was taken to hospital where her condition is critical but stable.

On May 3 three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 31-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old girl are all currently in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue, led by North West CID.Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 8620/2.