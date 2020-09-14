Woman remains in hospital after being shot in Maida Hill
PUBLISHED: 11:07 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 14 September 2020
A woman is in a serious but non life-threatening condition after being shot in Maida Hill.
Police were called to Harrow Road, near the junction with Ashmore Road, shortly after 11.50pm on Friday (September 11), to reports of a shooting.
Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).
A woman, aged in her 30s, was found with a gunshot injury, Scotland Yard said.
She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
A Met spokesperson said: “Her condition has since been assessed serious although non-life threatening.
“There have been no arrests.”
Enquiries continue.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD9047/11SEP.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
