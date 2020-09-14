Woman remains in hospital after being shot in Maida Hill

A woman was shot in Harrow Road, Maida Hill. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A woman is in a serious but non life-threatening condition after being shot in Maida Hill.

Police were called to Harrow Road, near the junction with Ashmore Road, shortly after 11.50pm on Friday (September 11), to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A woman, aged in her 30s, was found with a gunshot injury, Scotland Yard said.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A Met spokesperson said: “Her condition has since been assessed serious although non-life threatening.

“There have been no arrests.”

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD9047/11SEP.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.