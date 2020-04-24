Police appeal after woman robbed at knifepoint at Kilburn Station

Police wish to speak to this man after knifepoint robbery in Kilburn Station. Picture: BTP Archant

Police have released the image of a man they wish to speak to after a woman was robbed at knifepoint at Kilburn Station.

The robbery on the Jubilee line happened at 11pm on April 24 as the train pulled into the tube station.

As the doors opened, the victim was threatened with a knife and ordered to hand over her phone, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The suspect ran from the train but was stopped in a nearby stairwell by two passengers who police also wish to speak to.

He ran off after being forced to hand over the stolen phone.

Police wish to speak to the man in the image and the two witnesses who stopped the suspect in the stairwell.

“Their accounts would be invaluable,” a BTP spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

Quote reference number 440 of 24/04/20 for both cases

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111