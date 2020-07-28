Appeal after woman raped in Welsh Harp
PUBLISHED: 10:25 28 July 2020
Archant
An appeal for witnesses has been made after a woman was raped in Welsh Harp.
Police were called at 3.30am on Monday (July 27) to a report of a woman raped in parkland off Wood Lane.
The allegation is being investigated by safeguarding officers from the Met’s North West BCU, Scotland Yard said.
A spokesperson said: “Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances, including whether the suspect was known to the woman.
There has been no arrest at this stage.”
Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 910/27jul.
