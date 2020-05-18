Police appeal after unprovoked attack on disabled woman on a bus in Camden

Man police wish to speak to in connection with bus attack in Camden. PIcture: Met Police

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to after a disabled woman was attacked on a bus.

Man police wish to speak to in connection with bus attack in Camden. PIcture: Met Police Man police wish to speak to in connection with bus attack in Camden. PIcture: Met Police

Officers on routine patrol in Camden Road at 4.40pm on May 4 were told that a 69-year-old woman had been found injured in the street.

The victim was on the 29 bus when a man kicked her shopping bag as she stood to get off, Scotland Yard said.

When she turned to confront him he pushed her hard causing her to fall backwards and on to the floor.

The woman, who walks with the aid of a stick, suffered a broken leg in the assault. She was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital where she needed surgery and was was discharged several days later.

Transport police have released CCTV images of the man, and ask that anyone who recognises him to come forward and speak to them.

He is described as white, aged between 20 and 25 years old, is around 5ft 10ins tall, and has brown hair.

He is believed to have been in the company of a woman who had a red pram.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference 2312218/20, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org .

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.