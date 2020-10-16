Woman found ‘in distress’ in a Kensal Rise street

Police cordons at Keslake Road on October 12. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A woman who was found “in a state of distress” in a Kensal Rise street is being supported by specialist officers.

Police were called to Keslake Road at around 2.50am on October 12 to reports that a woman had been found in a state of distress.

Officers attended the scene, along with London Ambulance Service and the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution, Scotland Yard confirmed.

A Met spokesperson added: “She was subsequently discharged and is currently being supported by specialist officers while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of any incident that took place in the lead up to her being discovered in the street.”

Enquiries into the circumstances are on-going.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information which could assist police is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 627/12Oct.