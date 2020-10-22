Woman convicted of multiple assaults on police in Harlesden and Wembley

A woman has been convicted of assaulting police officers in Harlesden and Wembley.

Hibo Mahamed, 30, of West Wycombe Road, Buckinghamshire, was handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Isleworth Crown Court on October 20.

It is the first time a CBO has been used following offences against police in London and bans Mahamed from contacting any emergency service unless she is in genuine need, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were called to an address in Harlesden on July 9 2019 following reports that a woman was causing criminal damage to the property.

She scratched one officer on the arm which drew blood and required the officer to have a tetanus booster, police said.

Mahamed was arrested and later released.

On February 18 officers were called to an address in Wembley but when they arrived at the scene, Mahamed was repeatedly racially abusive towards one of them.

A day later she was again verbally abusive, kicking one officer in the leg and head who then needed time off work.

While interviewed at a police station for the offences she became aggressive, digging her nails into the wrist of one officer causing bleeding, and spitting in the face of another.

Both officers required hospital treatment including tetanus injections.

Mahamed pleaded guilty assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

The order prevents her from verbally abusing any emergency worker either over the phone or in person, entering Brent and Harrow unless attending a pre-arranged appointment or inciting others to act in an anti-social manner.

She was also sentenced to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

Borough commander Chf Supt Roy Smith, said: “This is an excellent result which sends out a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue those who assault or abuse our officers while they are at work, doing everything they can to keep London safe.

“Assaults against officers, whatever their nature, can have long-term physical and psychological impacts and should never be seen as part of the job.”