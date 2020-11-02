Search

Appeal to speak to woman who burned bus passenger’s hair in Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 09:27 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 02 November 2020

Police wish to speak to this woman after a bus passenger's hair was burned with a lighter. Picture: Met

Police wish to speak to this woman after a bus passenger's hair was burned with a lighter. Picture: Met

Police are appealing to identify a woman who burned a passenger’s hair on board a bus in Kilburn.

A woman boarded a 328 bus at Kilburn High Road heading towards Maida Vale without touching in on August 30 at around 4.35pm.

She sat at the back of the bus on the lower deck behind a 33-year-old woman.

The suspect, who was playing with a lighter, began to burn strands of the woman’s hair, Scotland Yard said.

When the victim attempted to call police the suspect left the bus, allegedly shouting “Call the police, send me to jail, I will burn you anyway.”

PC Matt Cannon, investigating, said: “Although the victim didn’t suffer serious injuries, she was understandably shocked and distressed by this incident.

“It was sheer luck that that she didn’t suffer burns as a result.

“I am very keen to know the identity of the female shown in the image and urge anyone who can name her to contact police.”

Call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5466/30AUG.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit

