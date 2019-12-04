Willesden man returned to jail for 12 months for breaching rules under the terrorism act

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Willesden terror suspect has been returned to prison for 12 months for refusing to follow requirements under the Counter Terrorism Act while out on licence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yayha Rashid, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing, without reasonable excuse, to notify police of relevant contact details - namely a phone number and email address - contrary to sections 48 and 54 of the 2008 Act.

You may also want to watch:

Following his arrest on Monday he was charged and then sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court to six months' imprisonment for each count.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

As previously reported by the Times, the former Alperton School pupil, who has a low IQ, was jailed in 2015 for attempting to travel to Syria with a fraudulently claimed student loan.

He was recalled to prison to serve out the remainder of his five-year sentence after which he will begin the 12-month sentence for these new offences.