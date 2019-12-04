Search

Willesden man returned to jail for 12 months for breaching rules under the terrorism act

PUBLISHED: 07:21 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 04 December 2019

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Willesden terror suspect has been returned to prison for 12 months for refusing to follow requirements under the Counter Terrorism Act while out on licence.

Yayha Rashid, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing, without reasonable excuse, to notify police of relevant contact details - namely a phone number and email address - contrary to sections 48 and 54 of the 2008 Act.

Following his arrest on Monday he was charged and then sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court to six months' imprisonment for each count.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

As previously reported by the Times, the former Alperton School pupil, who has a low IQ, was jailed in 2015 for attempting to travel to Syria with a fraudulently claimed student loan.

He was recalled to prison to serve out the remainder of his five-year sentence after which he will begin the 12-month sentence for these new offences.

