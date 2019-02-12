Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Willesden drug dealer who bragged about his criminal lifestyle in a music video has been locked up for five years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adetokunbo Ajibola’s home in Syned Road was found with drugs, cash, jewellery and clothing worth more than £60,000 when police raided the property last year.

The 26-year-old rap artist, who goes by the name of Trapstar Toxic, was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court today after admitting possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The court heard Ajibola attempted to escape by jumping from a second floor window when cops raided the property on April 25,

He was detained on the roof of a nearby garage and arrested.

The second floor of the property was described in court as a “drug preparation factory”.

Officers found 241 grams of high-purity cocaine and mixing agents, 60 grams of crack cocaine, and 240 grams of cannabis all with a potential street value in excess of £30,000.

In Ajibola’s first-floor bedroom, officers found and seized £13,000 in cash, a custom gold pendant and chain valued at around £15,000, and high-value clothing valued at more than £10,000

He pleaded guilty to the offences June 27.

A music video for a song called “Out Ere” that makes explicit references to drug dealing was introduced in prosecution evidence.

In the video Ajibola recites “weight [drugs] in the trap and I’ll be done if feds [police] raid it, I’m one step ahead I ain’t complacent”.

Passing sentence, the Recorder said that Ajibola was connected to “an extremely sophisticated, profitable drug operation”.

PC Dec James, of Brent gang’s unit, said: “Ajibola played a leading role in the control of the Class A and B drugs markets in the Willesden area.

“He reaped the financial rewards of his illegal enterprise with no thought given to the misery of drugs supply that he brought to the community where he lived. He even talked about this criminal activity in his music.

“The jail sentence passed today rightly reflects the dim view the courts take of the harm that drug supply is known to cause – violence, anti-social behaviour, and linked issues with mental health and drug addiction and dependency.”

Police will now start confiscation proceedings to recover the seized assets.

The case against a 20-year-old man charged with cannabis and cocaine possession and intent to supply was dismissed after the judge ruled that he had no case to answer.