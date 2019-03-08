Search

Alex Smith death: Two teenagers arrested in connection with fatally stabbing boy, 16, in Camden

PUBLISHED: 08:07 19 August 2019

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Wembley boy in Camden.

Alex Smith, from Wembley, died after being knifed in Munster Square, in the Regent's Park Estate on August 12. Police were called at around 11.10pm to reports of a stabbing.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at an address in Camden on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at a central London police station.

A second 19-year-old was arrested at an address in Wembley on Sunday.

He remains in custody at a North London Police Station.

A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on August 14, have been bailed to return on a date in mid-September.

A 20-year-old man August 16 has been released on bail to a date in mid-September.

Det Ins Jamie Stevenson said: "We're still keeping an open mind concerning the motive of this brutal attack and thank those who have come forward and spoken to us so far.

"We know there are individuals out there who can assist this investigation and we continue to appeal for those people to make contact with officers. Please do the right thing and come forward, anonymously if need be, but do make the call."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0400 quoting Cad 8433 of August 12.

