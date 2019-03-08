Wembley stalker jailed for 29 months after obsessively pursuing a shop worker

Stalker Rohit Sharma. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Wembley stalker who "shattered the nerves" of a shop worker he became obsessed with has been jailed for just under two and a half years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rohit Sharma, Empire Court, North End Road, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on May 15 after pleading guilty to stalking; harassment and failing to appear at court.

The 28-year-old began stalking a woman in her 20s after she served him in a shop in Wembley on November 11 2017.

He returned later that same day with his father and asked her to marry him.

The woman changed jobs four days later but Sharma found out where she worked, managed to obtain her phone number and began bombarding her with multiple messages via phone, text and social media.

He would phone her up to 40 times a day and use around 15 different numbers to contact her, making it near impossible to block his calls, and would also get friends and relatives to contact her on his behalf and watch her working despite warnings from the police.

His victim said in a statement: "This whole experience has completely shattered my nerves,

I have gone from being a confident young woman to constantly feeling scared and on edge. I have no desire to socialise or meet new people, which has really taken its toll and ruined the university experience I had always envisioned.

You may also want to watch:

"I cannot understand why this male became so obsessed with me.

It is so unfair and completely undeserved.

"I now want to move on knowing that he is locked away and cannot harm or hurt anyone else like he has done to me.

In July 2018, Sharma was charged with harrassment which he ignored, breaching his bail.

He was circulated as a wanted man after he failed to attend a court hearing on November 5.

He continued stalking the woman who quit her job and moved area.

He was finally arrested on April 16

Det Con Nicola Kerry from the West Area Command Unit, said: "The victim has been left devastated by Sharma's actions and I can only hope that his imprisonment offers some form of respite for her. She has shown immense bravery in reporting him to police and supporting this court case."

The Judge ordered that Sharma be considered for deportation back to India after serving his prison sentence.