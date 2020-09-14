Man charged with murder as Wembley stabbing victim named

A 62-year-old man stabbed to death in Wembley has been named as Anthony Higgins.

Police were called to Priestly House, in Barnhill Road, at 10.07am on Saturday (September 12) following reports a man had been assaulted.

Victor Osei, 40,, of Barnhill Road, will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (September 14).

Mr Higgens was found with multiple stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police and fire crews were called to Priestly House three hours earlier at 6.53am on Saturday to reports of a noise complaint and a smoke alarm having been activated.

A man inside the property was spoken to and officers left the address.

Due to this previous police attendance, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.