Wembley stabbing: Man in his 20s attacked in Castleton Avenue

An air ambulance above Wembley after a stabbing in Castleton Road. Picture: Brent Police Archant

A man in his 20s was stabbed in Wembley on Wednesday evening.

The man, who has not been named, has suffered an injury the police have said is ”not life-threatening or life-changing”.

Brent Police tweeted: “Police were called to Castleton Avenue to reports of a person stabbed. A male in his 20s has been taken to a London hospital with a single wound which is not life threatening or changing. “Enquiries are ongoing, there are no arrests currently.”

The London Air Ambulance was also involved in treating the victim of the incident, which took place shortly before 7.25pm.