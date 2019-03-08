Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Deceitful Wembley landlady caught renting out her unlicenced home fined £20,000

PUBLISHED: 07:49 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:49 10 May 2019

One of the rooms in Diana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

One of the rooms in Diana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Diana Thompson thought she could con tenants in her unlicenced Wembley home, lie about her council tax payments and deceive private housing services.

Diana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way, Wembley. Picture: Brent CouncilDiana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

But the rogue landlady, who owned a two-storey house in Barn Way, has been fined more than £20,000 by Willesden Magistrate's Court.

Brent Council housing enforcement officers received a tip-off from council tax officers that Ms Thompson was trying to claim a single person's discount when in fact she was living in a home that she was renting out to seven other people.

You may also want to watch:

When they raided the property in July, she lied saying she was related to the landlady and that the first floor of the property was owned by another landlord.

Diana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way had no fire doors. Picture: Brent CouncilDiana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way had no fire doors. Picture: Brent Council

On April 25 she was ordered to pay £15,000 for failure to licence her property and £5,000 for failing to comply with fire regulations. She was also ordered to pay £4,678 in costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, lead member for housing and welfare reform, said: "Rogue landlords will not get away with pulling the wool over our eyes. If a landlord or agent is breaking the law, we'll find out and we'll hold them accountable.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stonebridge councillor elected as Brent’s new mayor

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi is Brent's new mayor. Picture: Justin Thomas

Man’s 17 year hell living with mouse infestation in Harlesden home

Noel Blackman has been living with a rodent infestation for 17 years. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Brent houses more than 300 single people in a year since new homeless service launched

Earl Kearley who was helped through Brent's new homeless prevention service. Picture: Brent Council

Wembley fraudster who scammed people out of millions is jailed for two years

Nadeem Abbasi. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden secondary is first state school in the UK to use a Steinway Model D to teach pupils

International concert pianest Philip Fowke advises a Convent of Jesus and Mary pupil on the school's new Steinway D Model

Most Read

Stonebridge councillor elected as Brent’s new mayor

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi is Brent's new mayor. Picture: Justin Thomas

Man’s 17 year hell living with mouse infestation in Harlesden home

Noel Blackman has been living with a rodent infestation for 17 years. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Brent houses more than 300 single people in a year since new homeless service launched

Earl Kearley who was helped through Brent's new homeless prevention service. Picture: Brent Council

Wembley fraudster who scammed people out of millions is jailed for two years

Nadeem Abbasi. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden secondary is first state school in the UK to use a Steinway Model D to teach pupils

International concert pianest Philip Fowke advises a Convent of Jesus and Mary pupil on the school's new Steinway D Model

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Fastest sprinters in the world heading to London Stadium

Sprinter Reece Prescod and Stef Reid with students on the track (Pic: Henry Browne)

Deceitful Wembley landlady caught renting out her unlicenced home fined £20,000

One of the rooms in Diana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Man wanted for questioning in connection with four sexual assaults on women in Dollis Hill and Neasden

Man wanted for questioning by police in connection with sexual assaults in Neasden and Dollis Hill. Picture: Met Police

Harrow reflect on season at annual awards night

Michael Bryan collects the award for Supporters' Player of the Year from Harrow Borough director Dennis Willis (pic: Simon Grigor)

Cricket: Lord’s plays host to first Street Child World Cup final

Team England and India South line up ahead of the Street Child Cricket World Cup final at Lord's (pic Claire Skinner/MCC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists