Wembley Park Station robbery: Police release image of man they wish to speak to in connection with attack

PUBLISHED: 16:51 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 13 March 2020

Image of man police wish to speak to. Picture: BTP

Image of man police wish to speak to. Picture: BTP

Police wish to speak to this man in relation to a violent robbery at Wembley Park Station.

The victim boarded a Jubilee line train home at 5.30am on January 18 following a night out with friends.

A group of thugs boarded the train in Swiss Cottage where one of them grabbed the victim's throat and assaulted him, British Transport Police, said.

They snatched his bag and took his sunglasses, Oyster card, bank card and driving license.

When they got to Wembley Park, they ordered the victim to get off the train and threatened to stab him if he didn't take cash out of the machine.

They withdrew £150 and snatched his Michael Kors bag.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000006419 .

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

