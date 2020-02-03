Stabbers convicted after 'savage' attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police Met Police

Two attackers who "hacked" at their victim in front of families in a South Kenton park have been convicted of wounding with intent.

Douglas Sepouo, from Wembley, the victim of the attack on July 9 last year, remains in hospital on a ventilator.

The 21-year-old is being fed through a tube and although he is can open his eyes, he is not interacting with anyone.

Keiano Gooden-Joseph, 19, of Harrow Road and a 17-year-old from Harrow were convicted of wounding with intent at the Old Bailey on Friday, January 31.

Both pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article. They were found not guilty of attempted murder.

The pair will be sentenced at the same court on 28 February.

On the afternoon of the assault the attackers followed their victim into Preston Park, which was being used by families, some with very young children.

One witness told police the attackers "hacked" at Mr Sepouo, with one of them stabbing him in the chest with a machete.

Mr Sepouo was shielding himself, screaming and crying out for help.

A member of the public shouted at the men to stop, and the defendants fled the park.

Medical staff had to open Mr Sepouo's chest at the scene to restore his heartbeat to normal.

Officers found a machete, which had apparently been carried by Mr Sepouo, as well as two machete sheaths, indicating that at least one further weapon had been removed from the park.

The 17-year-old was picked up that day nearby, with a minor cut to his arm. As a result of CCTV Gooden-Josephs was identified as a suspect and he was arrested a week later.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson said: "This appalling attack has left a young man with catastrophic injuries from which he is unlikely to ever fully recover. His family have been left devastated and struggling to come to terms with the reality of Douglas' injuries, I can only hope that the conviction of the persons responsible will help them in some small way.

"This savage attack occurred in a park being used by young families. Instead of playing on a summer's day, families had to deal with a man being pursued and repeatedly stabbed.

"I would like to thank all those members of the public who went to Douglas' aid and tried to help him."