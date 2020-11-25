Wembley motorist jailed for six years after drunk driving which killed a 70-year-old woman

Umberto Schramm jailed for death caused by drink and drug driving. Picture: Surrey Police Archant

A Wembley motorist who killed a woman while twice over the drink drive limit has been jailed for six years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Umberto Schram, 37, of Burns Road, collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction after losing control of his Mitsubishi Outlander in Farnham Road, Elstead, on May 31 2019.

The 70-year-old victim, Frances Filby, of Farnham, was taken to St George’s Hospital, where she tragically died as a result of her injuries the following evening.

At the time of the crash, Schramm was more than twice the drink drive legal limit and had also taken a large quantity of cocaine, Surrey Police said.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the alcohol and drug limit

As well as the six year custodial sentence, he was also disqualified from driving for six years and 354 days, which is to run concurrently.

Stuart Bonner from Surrey Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Frances Filby tragically had her life cut short by the selfish and irresponsible actions of Umberto Schramm, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the collision.

“Driving under the influence can have very real and very tragic consequences, and the far-reaching impact can never be underestimated.

“Hopefully, the fact that Umberto has been brought to justice for his recklessness will help Francis’ family begin to come to terms with what has happened, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”