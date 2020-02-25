Search

Wembley motorist fined for assaulting Operation Wolverine officers during a stop and search

PUBLISHED: 13:31 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 25 February 2020

Tarik Dawkins-Coke. Picture: @HillingdonPolice

Archant

A Wembley man has been convicted and fined after assaulting road side police officers during a stop & search.

Tarik Dawkins-Coke, 24 of Victoria Road, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on January 29, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency worker and obstructing a drug search.

On February 11 he was ordered to pay £75 to two officers he assaulted and ordered to wear an electronic tage for two months as part of a community order.

The court heard that on October 22 eagle-eyed officers from Op Wolverine were on patrol in the Brentford area when they noticed man sitting in a car outide the Beehive public house.

Believing Dawkins-Coke was trying to conceal drugs as they approached him, they detained him for a search.

Dawkins-Coke began to violently resist and then assaulted the officers.

PAVA spray was used in order to subdue him as more officers were called to help.

Dawkins-Coke was eventually safely detained in an alleyway nearby, police said.

InspDan Thompson, from Operation Wolverine said: "This is another excellent example of the proactive policing which Operation Wolverine do, day in, day out, in order to keep our communities safe.

Dawkins-Coke assaulted two of my colleagues who were simply doing their jobs, a job which we do in order to prevent crime & protect the public.

"We put ourselves in harm's way and do not shrink from our duties when faced with harm or threats.

"We are absolutely determined to take the fight to the criminals & keep them on the back foot!"

