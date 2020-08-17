Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

A Wembley man has been charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge.

Dorin Varga, 33, of Victoria Avenue, was charged with rape, sexual assault, robbery and assault (ABH) on Saturday (August 15).

He was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.

The charge has been made in connection with a report of an incident at 4am on August 8 at an address in Hilltop Avenue,Stonebridge.

Detectives from the North West BCU’s Safeguarding team lead the investigation.