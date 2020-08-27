Search

Wembley man charged after three officers injured and machete seized in Watford

PUBLISHED: 11:59 27 August 2020

Wembley man charged after police officers injured. Picture: Met Police

Wembley man charged after police officers injured. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Wembley man has been charged following an assault on three police officers where one was knocked unconscious.

Jahdelle Williams-Campbell, 19, of Elm Road, has been charged with seven offences and has been remanded in custody.

Class A and B drugs were seized, along with a 10 to 14 inch machete, after a vehicle stop in Woodford Road, in Watford, in the early hours of August 23.

Officers on patrol stopped a vehicle that was seen driving in a suspicious manner, without its headlights on,

Hertfordshire police said a person in the car attempted to make off from police and a struggle ensued.

One officer suffered scratches to his face, another was bitten on his hand and another was pushed to the floor, where he hit his head and fell unconscious.

All three injured officers were taken to hospital for a check-up and were later discharged.

More police officers were called to the scene before all occupants of the vehicle were detained and taken to custody.

Quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized by officers, as well as numerous mobile phones and a machete with a 10 to 14-inch blade.

Williams-Campbell appeared before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on TTuesday (August 25) where he pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.

These included two counts of an assault of an emergency worker, actual bodily hard, possession of a knife, obstructing a police officer and possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs

He has been remanded back into custody and is scheduled to appear at St Albans Crown Court on September 28.

Two further males were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 22 year old man from Wembley and a 16-year-old boy from Stanmore were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

