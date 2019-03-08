Search

'Come forward': Police appeal to Nissan driver after Wembley hit and run injured 12 year old boy

PUBLISHED: 08:42 19 September 2019

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

Archant

"We know that the car momentarily stopped before driving away from the scene so it is clear that the driver would have realised there had been a collision."

That's the message from cops investigating the hit and run which left a 12 year-old in hospital.

They have made a direct appeal to the person behind the wheel of the car in question - believed to be a white Nissan SUV - to hand themselves in.

Police and paramedics were called shortly after 4pm on Friday September 13 to the scene, in Grand Parade, Forty Avenue, Wembley.

There they found the boy - he had suffered serious injuries after being struck by the car, but has now been discharged from hospital.

Det Con Rebekah Hymas is leading the investigation. She said; "I am appealing directly to the driver of this white Nissan to come forward and speak to police.

"Thankfully the boy is recovering from his injuries, but this could easily have had more serious consequences."

If you can help locate the Nissan, or have dashcam footage of the incident, contact the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5308/13 September.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

