Neasden fatal hit and run: 'Dishonest, dangerous and shocking' killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

A driver who killed a Neasden man after racing at more 100mph around the North Circular will face eight years in prison.

Fahad Mohammed, 23, MacArthur Close, Wembley pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving over the deadly crash - which took place on the Neasden stretch of the road, near the junction with Chartley Avenue.

Mohammed struck and killed Yussef Adebiyi, 49, in a black BMW shortly at around 3am on Monday May 20.

He had been driving at high speed and racing two other cars when he hit Mr Adebiyi, who lived in Neasden himself and was trying to cross the road.

Mohammed failed to stop at the scene. Both he and the two other drivers drove off at speed leaving Mr Adebiyi for dead.

The police and ambulance service both attended, but despite receiving first aid - Mr Adebiyi died at the scene.

Mohammed hid his car in what Scotland Yard described as a "remote location" and it took until June 14 for him to hand himself in.

Det Sgt Ben Massink, of the Met's roads and tranport unit, said: "The sudden death of Mr Adebiyi was brought about by the dishonest, dangerous and shocking actions of a man who has now been sentenced to many years in prison.

"I sincerely hope that Mr Adebiyi's family will get some comfort and closure by the man responsible for his death being brought to account.

"The driver of the car has been prosecuted but enquiries continue to investigate what involvement the other two drivers had in the collision."

Mr Adebiyi's sister was at Harrow Crown Court supported by friends to see Mohammed sentenced.

She said: "In light of today's hearing I am satisfied that justice has been served on behalf of my brother, Yussuf Adebiyi. I hope that Mr F Mohammed will now have time to reflect upon his action and turn a new leaf.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the media and Metropolitan police for their support and hard work in putting the evidence together."