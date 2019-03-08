Search

Wembley hit and run: 12 year old boy seriously injured in collision

PUBLISHED: 16:19 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 16 September 2019

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

A 12 year old boy was left with "serious injuries" after a hit and run in Wembley on Friday.

Now, police officers are appealing for information which could help solve the case.

Scotland Yard were were called by the London Ambulance Service on 4.07pm where there had been a collision in at the junction of Grande Parade and Forty Avenue.

The boy, who was a pedestrian, was found with serious injuries and taken by ambulance to a north London hospital.

His condition has now been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the car, a white Nissan SUV (registration number unknown) with a broken headlight, did not stop at the scene.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Anyone with information on this car or any witnesses should contact the police on 101 quoting CAD 5308/13 September.

