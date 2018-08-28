Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

A Wembley man has been jailed for 17 years after being found with a gun and almost of kilo of heroin.

Mark Reid, of Forty Lane, was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court today having denied three counts of possessing a firearm and one count of possessing Class A drugs.

The 34-year-old found guilty yesterday following a six-day trial at the same court.

The Met’s gun and firearm squads carried out a search warrant at Reid’s address in Grange Avenue, North Finchley, on 30 August.

They found a rucksack containing a firearm and a block of heroin weighing 900g with an estimated street value between £16,000 and £22,000.

The gun was sent to the Met’s forensic labs for further examination which revealed the weapon had been converted from its original state, enabling it to fire live ammunition, Scotland Yard said.

Officers searched a second property linked to Reid in Forty Lane, where they discovered specialist equipment used to create ammunition and hundreds of empty ammunition cartridges hidden under kitchen units.

They also recovered an instruction manual detailing how to create ammunition and a list indicating drug dealing over several weeks.

Det Insp Steve Meechan of the Met’s Trident Command said: “This was a complex investigation. It was driven by a wealth of intelligence secured by Trident officers and targeted an organised criminal actively involved in the illegal supply of firearms and drugs.

“The weapon and drugs recovered in this case were destined for the streets of London. I have no doubt that removing them from circulation has prevented death or serious injury.

Det Supt Neil Ballard of the Met’s specialist crime command said:“The Met will continue to work relentlessly with partners to disrupt and detect such serious firearms and drugs related criminality.

“The substantial custodial sentence handed down to this defendant today should act as a significant deterrent to those considering involvement in any aspect of organised crime.”

Reid was charged with possession a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The Met is urging the community to anonymously report any information they have about people carrying guns or knives.

A spokesperson said: “Police cannot solve this problem alone. The police, our partners and the public must work together to deal with knife crime and prevent further lives being lost.”

