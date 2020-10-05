Did you see a man punched in the face in Wembley Central tube station?

Police wish to speak to this man in relation to an assault at Wembley Central Underground Station. Picture: BTP Archant

Police have released images of man they wish to speak to following an assault at Wembley Central station.

On September 8 at 7.55am a passenger entered the underground station and passed through the ticket barriers.

As he did so, a man approached him and punched him in the face before leaving the station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but thankfully didn’t sustain any serious injuries, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 94 of 08/09/2020

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

