Wembley brothers who aided the kidnap and assault of a dad-to-be jailed for 21 years

Brothers Aston and Denzil Rochester. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two Wembley brothers who were part of a criminal gang who dragged a dad-to-be from his pregnant girlfriend before battering him and pouring acid over him have been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamal Gordon-Harris from Queen's Park. Picture; Met Police Jamal Gordon-Harris from Queen's Park. Picture; Met Police

Aston Rochester, 36, and Denzil Rochester, 31, both of Chaplin Road, were jailed along with three others following a six-week trial at Harrow Crown Court on Friday.

Jurors heard that on September 24 at 9pm the victim and his pregnant girl returned from having dinner when they were attacked outside the expectant mother's home in Maida Vale.

As the couple got out of their car a group of men wearing balaclavas approached and tried to pull the woman into a van.

She managed to escape but her partner was bundled in and as the gang drove away they repeatedly punched and kicked him.

They later moved him from the van into the rear footwell of a car and continued to beat him, Scotland Yard said.

At 1.05am the victim was taken to Bradley Evan's home in Fulham Palace Road where was he was kept bound in a bath for 12 hours, kicked, punched and had acid poured over him.

The gang rang the victim's mother with an unregistered number and demanded money but still would not release him despite receiving £6,000 from her.

You may also want to watch:

They demanded that she take her son's Rolex watch and leave it on a tyre on a specified parked car.

CCTV captured the pick-up. The victim was left on the side of the road, helped by a member of public and taken to hospital. Due to the fear of repercussions he never provided police with a statement.

All five men were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap.

Aston was jailed for 11 years and three months. Denzil, the van driver, received nine years and nine months.

Evans, 40, was jailed for 10 years and three months as did Jamal Gordon-Harris, 23, of Dart Street, Queen's Park.

Rennell Rutty, 27, of Shepherds Bush was jailed for nine years and nine months.

The transit van and car, which were stolen and had false plates, were found burned out in separate locations in north-west London.

Acting Det Chf Insp Dan Mitchell said: "I hope this sends a message to anyone considering carrying out such violent and brutal acts, that even without a victim's statement, we will use all the powers available to us to find the evidence to bring you to justice."