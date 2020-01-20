Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in 'critical condition' in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack
PUBLISHED: 09:03 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 20 January 2020
Police are investigating a suspected assault after a man was found "seriously injured" in Ranelagh Road, close to Wembley High Road, on Sunday night.
The man, 26, is in a "critical condition" in hospital.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 2139hrs on Sunday, 19 January, to a male collapsed in the street in Ranelagh Road near the junction with High Road, Wembley.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a seriously injured 26-year-old man. The man had suffered serious injuries to his head and face and officers believe he had been the victim of an assault."
Officers have not made any arrests and the investigtion continues.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police using the 101 phone service and quoting reference 7197/jan19.
You can also offer information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.