Search

Advanced search

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in 'critical condition' in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

PUBLISHED: 09:03 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 20 January 2020

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are investigating a suspected assault after a man was found "seriously injured" in Ranelagh Road, close to Wembley High Road, on Sunday night.

The man, 26, is in a "critical condition" in hospital.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 2139hrs on Sunday, 19 January, to a male collapsed in the street in Ranelagh Road near the junction with High Road, Wembley.

You may also want to watch:

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a seriously injured 26-year-old man. The man had suffered serious injuries to his head and face and officers believe he had been the victim of an assault."

Officers have not made any arrests and the investigtion continues.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police using the 101 phone service and quoting reference 7197/jan19.

You can also offer information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Kilburn man forced into rough sleeping as council claim his dusty unrepaired flat is ‘habitable’

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Kilburn man forced into rough sleeping as council claim his dusty unrepaired flat is ‘habitable’

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Tell us your stories to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Dancing in the streets on VE Day, 1945. Picture: Imperial War Museum

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

National League: Havant & Waterlooville 2 Wealdstone 4

Wealdstone players at the end of the match (pic Mont Image Media)

Southern League: Hendon 2 Gosport Borough 1

Sean Lucien celebrates Hendon's third consecutive win (pic DBeechPhotography)

‘Need to start from now on’ - QPR fans react to 1-0 win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly is mobbed by team mates after saving the penalty of Leeds United's Patrick Bamford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists